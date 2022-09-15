FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fiona moving west through the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Fiona continues to move west and has been exposed due to some of the wind shear. A weakening trend has actually occurred this morning as the storm moves through higher shear values. It’s important to note that this system does not pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time.

THE LATEST UPDATE

At 11 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located near latitude 16.6 North, longitude 54.3 West. Fiona is moving toward the west near 14 mph. A westward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected to continue through late Saturday, with a turn toward the west-northwest possible on Sunday.

Fiona will remain a tropical storm through the end of the work week and into next week. (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday, and move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is possible during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles mainly to the north of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb.

The storm is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 4 to 6 inches with maximum totals of 10 inches across Puerto Rico. These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

