FIRST ALERT: Another day with lower humidity

Expect another day of highs in the low-mid 80s today.
Expect another day of highs in the low-mid 80s today.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another crisp morning with lower humidity and cooler temperatures as you step out the door today.

TODAY & TOMORROW

Our forecast remains pleasant and comfortable through the rest of the week with this taste of fall and no rain chances. Highs will climb into the lower 80s and feel like the lower 80s, providing for another nice day for any outdoor plans. Overnight temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 60s on the beaches and lower 60s inland.

Hard to complain with a forecast like this to end the work week.
Hard to complain with a forecast like this to end the work week.

THIS WEEKEND

Unlike last weekend, the upcoming weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and opportunities to get outside to enjoy! Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 80s for the beaches and the mid 80s inland. More sunshine will be present on Saturday with lower humidity as well. By Sunday, a low pressure over the Atlantic will stream in a few more clouds but should still keep us dry at this point. Highs on Sunday will reach the low-mid 80s once again with a touch more humidity. We’re back to full blown humidity and warmer than normal temperatures by next week.

It will feel like a September weekend here in the Carolinas.
It will feel like a September weekend here in the Carolinas.

