FAA: Plane involved in deadly crash near Conway ‘experienced engine issues’

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said a single-engine plane involved in a deadly crash near Conway “experienced engine issues.”

According to accident information from the Federal Aviation Administration, a Piper PA-28R also caught fire after going down in a wooded area at around noon Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue crews said they were called to the area of McNeill Road in response to the crash.

This was also confirmed via air traffic control communications that were obtained by WMBF News.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler later confirmed two people died in the crash. The FAA’s report indicates the two people were the pilot and a passenger aboard the plane. They have not been identified.

An autopsy will be ordered to follow FAA protocol.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that an investigator will document the scene, examine the aircraft, request air traffic communications, radar data, weather reports and try to contact any witnesses. The investigator will also request maintenance records of the aircraft, medical records and flight history of the pilot.

As of Thursday morning, the NTSB’s investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

