Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner’s Office confirms 2 dead after single-engine plane crashes in woods near Conway

Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off...
Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off McNeill Street in the Conway area.(Source: Michael David)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a small plane crash in near Conway on Wednesday.

Wednesday evening, Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the two passengers on board the plane died at the scene from injuries due to the crash. The victims’ names will be released once family has been notified.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it happened in the area of McNeill Street, near the Horry County Solid Waste Authority. Crews were called to the scene at around 12:20 p.m.

In a statement provided to WMBF News, the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper P28R crashed into the woods shortly after noon.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The NTSB said an investigator will be at the scene on Wednesday night or on Thursday. The investigator will document the scene, examine the aircraft, request air traffic communications, radar data, weather reports and try to contact any witnesses. The NTSB investigator will also request maintenance records of the aircraft, and medical records and flight history of the pilot.

WMBF News listened to air traffic control before the crash and one of the two people on board indicated an engine failure.

The NTSB will make the final determination on what caused the crash. It could take 12 to 24 months to complete and determine the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to follow FAA protocols.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Mullins, Ashley Cline
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
Waccatee Zoo
Documents: Infamous Myrtle Beach area roadside zoo closed, ‘secretly’ transferred animals
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Report: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar
Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Seven forecast to become Fiona by Thursday

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach revitalizing Broadway Theatre
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach crews clear out debris after part of 2nd Avenue Pier falls into ocean
.
VIDEO - Lifeguarding in Myrtle Beach: do changes need to be made?
VIDEO: Hearing scheduled in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case
VIDEO: Hearing scheduled in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case
VIDEO: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar, reports says
VIDEO: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar, reports says