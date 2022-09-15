Conway man sentenced to 45 years for 2020 robbery, kidnapping

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man will serve at least 38 years after a Horry County jury convicted him in a 2020 armed robbery and kidnapping.

Shaquille Kayson Blakeley, 29, was found guilty of armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch presided over the trial and sentenced Blakeley to 30 years in prison for armed robbery; 10 years for kidnapping; and five years for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

All sentences will run consecutively to one another and he must serve at least 85 percent of the total 45-year sentence before he is eligible for supervised release.

The charges stemmed from an incident in which Blakeley and three codefendants ambushed the victim in the drive-thru line at the Socastee Taco Bell.

At about 12:45 a.m. on October 9, 2020, the codefendants pulled in front of the victim while he was waiting for his food and pointed firearms at him then forced him to enter their vehicle.

For the next hour, they drove him around and ordered him at gunpoint to attempt to withdraw cash from several ATMs in the area.

Once he was no longer able to pull more money from an ATM, the defendants drove him to the Days Inn on Waccamaw Boulevard and held him hostage in a hotel room while they discussed their next move.

After a lengthy search, police were able to locate the victim’s vehicle parked in the back of the hotel approximately three hours after the kidnapping. Officers successfully entered the hotel room and safely rescued the victim.

During the police sweep of that room, Blakeley was found to be hiding under a bed.

All four defendants were placed under arrest and multiple firearms were discovered.

”Special thanks are to be given to the many fine officers of the Horry County Police Department, especially Donald Kobithen, Christian Fletcher, and Sean Wydra, whose diligent work and investigation enabled the victim to be rescued unharmed and made this successful prosecution possible,” said James Stanko, an Assistant Solicitor who along with Joshua Holford, a Senior Assistant Solicitor, prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Blakeley’s codefendants, Lana Small and Lenna Krull each pleaded guilty to strong armed robbery and were sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act, while Triana Small pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

