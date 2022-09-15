Coastal Carolina men’s basketball announces non-conference schedule
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - With tipoff less than two months away, Coastal Carolina men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule on Thursday.
The Chants will start the season with back-to-back games at home on Nov. 7 against St. Mary’s (Maryland) and on Nov. 11 against Methodist.
The rest of the slate includes road games at Missouri on Nov. 23 and old Big South Conference rival Winthrop on Dec. 3, as well as tilts with in-state squads in USC Upstate, Wofford and the College of Charleston.
The Coastal men begin Sun Belt play at home against Lousiana-Lafayette on Dec. 29.
COASTAL CAROLINA MEN’S BASKETBALL NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
- Nov. 7 - vs. St. Mary’s (Md.) -- 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN+
- Nov. 11 - vs. Methodist -- 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN+
- Nov. 18 - at USC Upstate
- Nov. 23 - at Missouri
- Nov. 26 - vs. South Dakota -- 2 p.m. | TV: ESPN+
- Nov. 30 - vs. UNC Wilmington -- 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN+
- Dec. 3 - at Winthrop
- Dec. 6 - at Wofford
- Dec. 10 - vs. Regent | TV: ESPN+
- Dec. 14 - at South Dakota
- Dec. 19 - vs. College of Charleston -- 7:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN+
- Jan. 23 - vs. Chicago State -- 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN+
HOME GAMES DESIGNATED IN BOLD
