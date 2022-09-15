Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Biden to deliver keynote at United We Stand summit

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at a summit designed to “counter the...
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at a summit designed to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.”(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the United We Stand Summit on Thursday at the White House.

According to the White House, the summit is designed to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.”

The White House said it is spotlighting “a whole-of-society response” to address hate-fueled violence, uniting efforts of the federal government, civic, faith, philanthropic and business leaders.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the summit earlier in the day, saying in part, “I strongly believe no one should ever be made to fight alone, not on this. We must stand together. Students, parents, educators, faith leaders, business leaders and law enforcement officials, and we must clearly say that a harm against any one of us is a harm against all of us.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off...
Coroner’s Office confirms 2 dead after single-engine plane crashes near Conway
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Report: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar
Amber Mullins, Ashley Cline
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
Fiona will remain a tropical storm through the end of the work week and into next week.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fiona moving west through the work week
Waccatee Zoo
Documents: Infamous Myrtle Beach area roadside zoo closed, ‘secretly’ transferred animals

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Downtown favorite Mr. Sub reopening
VIDEO: Plane involved in deadly crash near Conway ‘experienced engine issues,' FAA says
VIDEO: Plane involved in deadly crash near Conway ‘experienced engine issues,' FAA says
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks
A mummified body was found inside a home being burglarized over the weekend.
Mummified body found in bathtub of burglarized Arizona home