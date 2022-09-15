Submit a Tip
Bennettsville police looking for a male wanted in connection to several stolen vehicles

(Source: Bennettsville Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Bennettsville are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a string of vehicle thefts.

The man in question is stealing vehicles that are left running, police are asking that people do not leave their cars running unattended for any reason.

Bennettsville Police Department said the man is wearing a black shirt and considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 911.

