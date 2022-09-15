Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Authorities arrest 2 teens, 1 adult connected to string of Lumberton business break-ins

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities captured three people who they said were behind a string of business break-ins in Lumberton this week.

Police officers were called early Tuesday morning to investigate several break-ins in the Allenton Community.

The following businesses were broken into:

  • Thomas Pizza & Subs
  • Minuteman Food Mart
  • Papa John’s Pizza
  • Vapor Case Tobacco
  • A&B Mini Mart
  • Finn Oliver’s Restaurant
  • Alpha & Omega
  • Pier 41 Seafood Restaurant
  • Subway

Lumberton police identified the three people connected to the break-ins, and with the help of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, took them into custody.

Authorities arrested a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old. The two face three counts of felony breaking and entering and three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, was also arrested. She faces several charges including eight counts of breaking and entering and 16 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Britt is currently out of jail on a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off...
Coroner’s Office confirms 2 dead after single-engine plane crashes near Conway
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Report: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar
Amber Mullins, Ashley Cline
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
Here's a look at Tropical Storm Fiona.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fiona develops in the Atlantic
Waccatee Zoo
Documents: Infamous Myrtle Beach area roadside zoo closed, ‘secretly’ transferred animals

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Downtown favorite Mr. Sub reopening
VIDEO: Plane involved in deadly crash near Conway ‘experienced engine issues,' FAA says
VIDEO: Plane involved in deadly crash near Conway ‘experienced engine issues,' FAA says
This photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's death...
McMaster, corrections dept. appeal judge’s block of SC execution methods
Lifeguards watch over 10 miles of beaches in Myrtle Beach. But during summer of 2022, 3 people...
Lifeguarding in Myrtle Beach: Do changes need to be made?
Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off...
FAA: Plane involved in deadly crash near Conway ‘experienced engine issues’