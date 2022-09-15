Authorities arrest 2 teens, 1 adult connected to string of Lumberton business break-ins

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities captured three people who they said were behind a string of business break-ins in Lumberton this week.

Police officers were called early Tuesday morning to investigate several break-ins in the Allenton Community.

The following businesses were broken into:

Thomas Pizza & Subs

Minuteman Food Mart

Papa John’s Pizza

Vapor Case Tobacco

A&B Mini Mart

Finn Oliver’s Restaurant

Alpha & Omega

Pier 41 Seafood Restaurant

Subway

Lumberton police identified the three people connected to the break-ins, and with the help of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, took them into custody.

Authorities arrested a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old. The two face three counts of felony breaking and entering and three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, was also arrested. She faces several charges including eight counts of breaking and entering and 16 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Britt is currently out of jail on a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

