2 hurt in crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard, crews say(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the Myrtle Beach area Thursday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Glenforest Road and Carolina Forest Boulevard at around 10:20 a.m.

HCFR added that one of the two vehicles involved overturned as a result of the wreck and extrication operations were required.

The two people hurt were taken to the hospital, but no further details were immediately available.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area, as lanes of traffic are blocked.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

