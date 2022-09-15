1 dead after shooting in Marion, police say

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is dead following a shooting in Marion Wednesday night.

The incident took place between 8:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on Wallace Circle.

Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers confirmed they are treating the incident as a homicide and looking into a person of interest.

No further information is available at this time.

