1 dead after shooting in Marion, police say
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is dead following a shooting in Marion Wednesday night.
The incident took place between 8:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on Wallace Circle.
Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers confirmed they are treating the incident as a homicide and looking into a person of interest.
No further information is available at this time.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.