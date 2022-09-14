Visit Myrtle Beach launches new ‘Arts & Gallery Trail’ across the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An all-new art experience is on display across the Grand Strand to showcase the diverse arts community it has to offer.

Visit Myrtle Beach in collaboration with the Franklin G. Burroughs - Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum and The Arts Grand Strand, is offering guests a new way to explore the Grand Strand’s 60 miles of coastline.

The Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail features more than 100 attractions, studios, murals, sculptures and experiences within 14 unique communities, according to their website.

The vibrant art scene will be on display for visitors and residents alike, with hidden gems and secret underground passages filled with art, to popular staples like the award-winning Brookgreen Gardens.

Brookgreen Gardens features the largest collection of figurative sculptures in the U.S. and this year celebrates its 90th anniversary.

The trail also features “awe-inspiring oceanfront sculptures, enormous alleyway murals and micro galleries” all along the Grand Strand.

“We are so proud to work with local artists and arts organizations throughout our community to help bring the Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail to life,” said Karen Riordan, President and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail will inspire people to explore our ever-evolving destination and dynamic community at The Beach and beyond.”

The trail starts in Little River and North Myrtle Beach and stretches out to Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island. It includes many of Myrtle Beach’s lesser-known areas, such as historic downtown Conway, the “Little Golden Town” of Aynor and the new Arts & Innovation District, according to Visit Myrtle Beach.

“There are so many passionate artists in the Myrtle Beach area, and it’s an honor to help share their stories and promote their work through the Arts & Gallery Trail,” said Patricia Goodwin, executive director of the Franklin G. Burroughs - Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum. “I hope visitors and residents alike take time to explore the trail, learn more about the stories of our local artists and experience the diverse arts community Myrtle Beach has to offer.”

The experience is interactive, Visit Myrtle Beach said that guests can sign up for a free digital pass and check in to stops and earn points. The points earned can be redeemed for a variety of prizes such as local artist prints, t-shirts and even a trip to The Beach.

