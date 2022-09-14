Submit a Tip
Two-vehicle crash blocks lanes in Forestbrook area; 2 hurt

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck just before 9 a.m. Wednesday to Forestbrook Road and Harbison Circle.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving two cars has blocked lanes Wednesday morning in the Forestbrook area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck just before 9 a.m. to Forestbrook Road and Harbison Circle.

HCFR said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Drivers are being asked to take an alternate route to avoid delays and also to keep first responders safe at the scene while they investigate and clear the area.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

