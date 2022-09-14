Submit a Tip
Suspected drunken driver going more than 125 mph at time of crash, authorities say

The Arizona Department of Public Safety reports a suspected DUI driver was traveling at least...
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (Arizona’s family/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a man is facing charges after crashing into several cars while suspected of driving under the influence.

Arizona’s Family reports the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday on Loop 202 when a Honda Accord was traveling at more than 125 mph on the highway.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the vehicle smashed into three cars before ricocheting off a wall and overturning near the 52nd Street exit.

Traffic cameras near the scene showed traffic being diverted off the highway while the crash scene was being investigated.

Authorities said a 19-year-old was behind the wheel of the Honda. He was hospitalized after the crash and expected to be booked into jail once released.

The public safety department said the 19-year-old is facing DUI, criminal damage and endangerment charges.

Another driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to the department.

