Roadway closed in Georgetown after log truck-train crash, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Georgetown are on the scene of a crash between a log truck and a train Wednesday morning.

According to Georgetown police, the crash happened at Front St. and Fraser St., near the steel mill. The roadway is closed.

Georgetown EMS and the Georgetown Fire Department are also on the scene.

There is no information on injuries.

Please avoid the area and know that the roadway will be shut down while emergency personnel clear the incident.

