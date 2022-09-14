Submit a Tip
Roadway closed in Georgetown after log truck-train crash, police say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Georgetown are on the scene of a crash between a log truck and a train Wednesday morning.

According to Georgetown police, the crash happened at Front St. and Fraser St., near the steel mill. The roadway is closed.

Georgetown EMS and the Georgetown Fire Department are also on the scene.

There is no information on injuries.

Please avoid the area and know that the roadway will be shut down while emergency personnel clear the incident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

