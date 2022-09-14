Submit a Tip
Report: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a fight and shooting at a Myrtle Beach area sports bar.

Officers were dispatched Tuesday evening to the area of N Kings Hwy at Backyard Sports Bar & Grill.

According to the report, two people had a verbal argument in the back deck area of the bar which led to a fight and a single gunshot being fired.

Police said two people fled in a vehicle after the shooting.

An unknown subject dropped a victim of the gunshot at the hospital. was checked out by EMS

Another individual had injuries checked out at the bar once EM arrived; however, that person refused medical attention, according to the report.

No further information is currently available.

CID responded and the incident was turned over to them.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

