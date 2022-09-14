Report: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a fight and shooting at a Myrtle Beach area sports bar.

Officers were dispatched Tuesday evening to the area of N Kings Hwy at Backyard Sports Bar & Grill.

According to the report, two people had a verbal argument in the back deck area of the bar which led to a fight and a single gunshot being fired.

Police said two people fled in a vehicle after the shooting.

An unknown subject dropped a victim of the gunshot at the hospital. was checked out by EMS

Another individual had injuries checked out at the bar once EM arrived; however, that person refused medical attention, according to the report.

No further information is currently available.

CID responded and the incident was turned over to them.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.