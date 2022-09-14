‘Nothing’s happened like that:’ CCU’s Jamey Chadwell addresses Nebraska rumors

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell addressed rumors of him potentially being looked at for a Power Five job.

At a press conference Wednesday, Chadwell said he has not been in any contact regarding the Nebraska job. The Cornhuskers fired now-former head coach Scott Frost on Sunday following a loss to Georgia Southern.

“As far as them contacting me, nothing’s happened like that,” he said.

The comments come two days after tweets from former CCU coach Joe Moglia, who said he was contacted “by someone close to the decision-making process.”

It doesn't surprise me that Coach Chadwell would be one of the names linked with the Nebraska job, or any other top job for that matter. I was contacted a couple weeks ago by someone close to the decision making process and was asked my thought with regard to a replacement (1/2) — Joe Moglia (@CoachJoeMoglia) September 12, 2022

“Coach [Moglia] should stand up for me and say I’ve done a good job,” Chadwell said Wednesday. “They hired me here, but I’m not putting any thought into it. I know he has some connections. We have not one time talked about that job. We have not one time talked about it now or in the past. Everything we talk about is how we can make this place here the best.”

Moglia went on to tweet that Coastal “would not want to lose him” when referring to Chadwell.

Chadwell, who is 32-19 all-time at Coastal, led the Chants in 2017 while Moglia was on medical leave and has had the full-time coaching job since 2019. He has since led the program to back-to-back 11-win seasons and the Coastal’s first-ever bowl appearance and a bowl win.

The 2-0 Chants take on Buffalo at Brooks Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

