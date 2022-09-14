Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

New SC House committee will study economic development

South Carolina’s House announced a new ad-hoc committee Wednesday to study ways to attract...
South Carolina’s House announced a new ad-hoc committee Wednesday to study ways to attract industry to the Palmetto State.(WCSC/WIS)
By Mary Green
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – South Carolina’s House announced a new ad-hoc committee Wednesday to study ways to attract industry to the Palmetto State.

Speaker Murrell Smith (R-Sumter) said the State Economic Development and Utility Modernization Committee would focus on economic and workforce development, modernizing the state’s utilities and investing in infrastructure.

”With extraordinary economic growth in recent years, including unprecedented revenue, it is time for South Carolina to harness her diverse, dynamic position and maximize her full economic potential,” Smith said. “While I intend for the committee to study multiple facets of economic development, our desired outcome is simple: to foster the best business environment in the Southeast, attract and retain transformative industry into our state, and prepare a modern workforce capable of meeting the evolving demands of these industries. I am confident that South Carolina’s best days are ahead - and now is the time to prepare ourselves to rise to that occasion.”

Rep. Jay West (R-Anderson) will serve as chairman of the committee.

”I cannot think of a more important topic for South Carolina to take on at this time, and I am honored to lead this committee as we strive to create the best possible tomorrow for our state,” West said. “I look forward to working with members from various backgrounds, hearing from communities and industries, and ultimately working together as an innovative unit to conceptualize legislation. I am confident that together we will forge solutions that will propel South Carolina into further economic prosperity.”

Other members of the committee include:

  • Rep. Nathan Ballentine (R-Richland)
  • Rep. Sylleste Davis (R-Berkeley)
  • Rep. Lee Hewitt (R-Georgetown)
  • Rep. Kimberly Johnson (D-Clarendon)
  • Rep. Roger Kirby (D-Florence)
  • Rep. Steven Long (R-Spartanburg)
  • Rep. Brandon Newton (R-Lancaster)
  • Rep. Russell Ott (D-Calhoun)
  • Rep. Mark Smith (R-Berkeley)
  • Rep. Leon Stavrinakis (D-Charleston)
  • Rep. Deon Tedder (D-Charleston)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Mullins, Ashley Cline
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
Waccatee Zoo
Documents: Infamous Myrtle Beach area roadside zoo closed, ‘secretly’ transferred animals
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Report: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar
Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Seven forecast to become Fiona by Thursday
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach revitalizing Broadway Theatre
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach crews clear out debris after part of 2nd Avenue Pier falls into ocean
VIDEO: Hearing scheduled in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case
VIDEO: Hearing scheduled in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case
VIDEO: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar, reports says
VIDEO: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar, reports says
VIDEO: Federal judge finds man guilty of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County grandmother
VIDEO: Federal judge finds man guilty of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County grandmother