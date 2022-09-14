Myrtle Beach crews clear out debris after part of 2nd Avenue Pier falls into ocean

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - City crews spent Wednesday morning cleaning up after debris from a Myrtle Beach pier fell into the ocean.

The City of Myrtle Beach said crews responded to reports stating parts of the 2nd Avenue Pier fell into the water.

The city also said debris from the pier washed ashore in the area of the Williams Street access between 22nd Avenue South and 24th Avenue South. It was later determined the debris came from the end of the pier, which has been boarded up and off-limits since being damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Crews taped the area off and finished clearing out the debris by around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the city, the pier is privately owned and was rebuilt in 1990 after being destroyed by Hurricane Hugo. The pier’s owner said they believe the debris fell into the ocean overnight.

