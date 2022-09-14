Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man in custody after barricading himself inside Marion County home, MCSO says

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home in Marion county after deputies attempted to serve a court order, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at a house on Rose Court near Nichols to serve a probate court pick-up order, when the man threatened law enforcement and barricaded himself inside the home.

MCSO said the incident was resolved peacefully with no injury

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Mullins, Ashley Cline
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
Waccatee Zoo
Documents: Infamous Myrtle Beach area roadside zoo closed, ‘secretly’ transferred animals
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Report: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar
Forecast track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Seven forecast to become Fiona by Thursday
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake

Latest News

VIDEO: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar, reports says
VIDEO: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar, reports says
VIDEO: Federal judge finds man guilty of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County grandmother
VIDEO: Federal judge finds man guilty of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County grandmother
Dominique Brand
Federal judge finds man guilty of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County grandmother
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Judge agrees to slight bond modification for Myrtle Beach Safari owner featured in ‘Tiger King’