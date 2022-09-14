Man in custody after barricading himself inside Marion County home, MCSO says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home in Marion county after deputies attempted to serve a court order, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at a house on Rose Court near Nichols to serve a probate court pick-up order, when the man threatened law enforcement and barricaded himself inside the home.

MCSO said the incident was resolved peacefully with no injury

