Man barricades himself inside home after Marion County deputies attempt to serve order

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Marion county after deputies attempted to serve a court order.

Deputies are on scene at a house on Rose Court near Nichols after a man threatened the deputies and barricaded himself inside the home. They were attempting to serve a probate court pick-up order.

The scene is still active and authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

