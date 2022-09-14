Submit a Tip
Man barricades himself inside home after Marion County deputies attempt to serve order

MGN
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Marion county after deputies attempted to serve a court order.

Deputies are on scene at a house on Rose Court near Nichols after a man threatened the deputies and barricaded himself inside the home. They were attempting to serve a probate court pick-up order.

The scene is still active and authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

