Judge agrees to slight bond modification for Myrtle Beach Safari owner featured in ‘Tiger King’

'Doc' Antle is in custody.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge agreed to modify the bond for the man featured in the Netflix series, “Tiger King.”

A hearing was held on Wednesday morning to modify the conditions of Doc Antle’s release.

It comes after the government said it was informed that Antle was trying to sell Myrtle Beach Safari while he was in jail.

Antle faces several federal charges including federal wildlife trafficking and money laundering.

Investigators believe he illegally trafficked animals such as lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee. He’s also accused of laundering over $500,000 in cash for what he believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border.

RELATED COVERAGE:

He was arrested on June 3 and released from jail on June 28.

But documents show he attempted to sell Myrtle Beach Safari to Sugriva Co. LLC, which was created on June 10.

Sugriva Co. LLC is owned by China York, who lives at the Safari Park, and the registered address of the LLC is the same address as Safari Park, according to the government’s motion.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Shoemake, the judge agreed to modify Antle’s bond only to the extent that he must notify the court if he plans to transfer any real property.

The other conditions of Antle’s bond is that his son is responsible for making sure Antle shows up to court appearances. His movements are also limited to the Myrtle Beach Safari Park.

