Horry County police searching for missing man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

The Horry County Police Department said 31-year-old Christopher Scott was last seen at around noon Tuesday walking alongside Highway 17 toward North Myrtle Beach.

Police describe him as being around 5′10″ and 215 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

