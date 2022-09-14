Horry County police search for missing, endangered 24-year-old man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

The Horry County Police said Jeremiah Harris, 24, is believed to have been last seen near Old Savannah Lane outside of Loris.

The date Harris was last seen is currently unknown; however, he was last heard from via phone call Tuesday, according to HCPD.

He is 5′10″ and 176 pounds. Harris is considered endangered due to a possible medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.

