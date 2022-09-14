Submit a Tip
Grande Dunes Resort Course unveils renovations after months-long project

By Ian Klein
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Once voted as one of America’s top public golf courses, Grande Dunes Resort Course is back open after a four-month renovation project.

The project began in May as architect John Harvey and his team worked on various aspects of the course, overseeing the restoration of the greens to their original look and feel.

“To be able to come back here is a homecoming,” said Harvey.

Harvey worked with the original course designer when the course opened in 2001. Now, over 20 years later, his work on the bunkers included coring out the floors and installing of bunker liners.

To enhance the course experience, they overhauled the clubhouse with a new restaurant, expanded outdoor seating and created a larger pro shop.

“Courses changes and need to be looked at as the game changes,” said Harvey.

The course features five holes that play along the Intracoastal Waterway and is regarded as one of Myrtle Beach’s premier layouts.

“There’s no question we’re still the golf capital,” said Steve Mays, President of Founders Group International.

While most golf courses are closing to become future housing developments, Mays says investing back into their 21 golf courses is key to keeping Myrtle Beach a major golf destination.

“We want to give golfers and vacationers something new and different when they come down here,” he said.

