FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Seven forecast to become Fiona by Thursday

By Jamie Arnold and Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -

THE LATEST UPDATE

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Seven was located near latitude 16.8 North, longitude 50.5 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 13 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and the depression is forecast to become Tropical Storm Fiona tonight or Thursday.

Latest update.
Latest update.(WMBF)

The Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system. Tropical storm watches will likely be required for portions of the Leeward Islands this evening or overnight.

FORECAST

The center of the developing tropical storm is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands late Friday and Friday night, and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

Forecast track
Forecast track(WMBF)

The depression is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with maximum totals of 8 inches across the northern Leeward Islands, the British and U.S.Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

Forecast models
Forecast models(WMBF)

