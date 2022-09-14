FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fiona develops in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 7 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Fiona.

THE LATEST UPDATE

9:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Seven was located near latitude 16.8 North, longitude 50.5 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 13 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 50 mph with higher gusts and the system is now a Tropical Storm. Some gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so.

Tropical Depression 7 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Fiona. (WMBF)

The Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system. Tropical storm watches will likely be required for portions of the Leeward Islands this evening or overnight.

FORECAST

The center of Fiona is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands late Friday and Friday night, and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

Forecast track (WMBF)

The storm is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with maximum totals of 8 inches across the northern Leeward Islands, the British and U.S.Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

Forecast models (WMBF)

