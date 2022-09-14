FIRST ALERT: Calm & comfortable stretch of weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hello, lower humidity! Many of you are waking up to the 60s this morning with the upper 50s showing up north of I-95. What a nice refreshing start to the day we have in store for you!

TODAY

Temperatures will remain comfortable today with winds out of the north/northeast, providing the cooler and drier air for any outdoor plans. By this afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s with low humidity and a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs will reach the low-mid 80s. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

Our forecast remains pleasant and comfortable through the rest of the week with lower humidity and no rain chances. Highs will climb into the lower 80s each day. Overnight temperatures will provide a hint of fall with readings in the middle and upper 60s at the beach and lower 60s inland. What a stretch of weather!

Highs will climb into the lower 80s for the end of the work week with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Unlike last weekend, the upcoming weekend will feature plenty of sunny skies and dry weather and plenty of opportunities to get outside. Afternoon temperatures will once again climb into the lower and middle 80s. Humidity levels will start to creep up just a bit, but will remain tolerable through Sunday. Our return to humid weather will return by next week.

What a beautiful weekend on tap with just a touch more humidity to end the weekend. (WMBF)

