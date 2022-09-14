Federal judge finds man guilty of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County grandmother

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man on trial in the kidnapping and shooting death of a Horry County grandmother learned his fate Wednesday morning.

A federal judge found Dominique Brand guilty on all three counts, which were kidnapping, carjacking and violent crime where death occurred.

Authorities said that Brand kidnapped 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington from her home in Nichols in March 2021, forced her to drive him to North Carolina and then back to South Carolina. They said he ended up shooting and killing her in Marion County behind an abandoned grocery store.

Brand waived his right to a jury trial and instead opted for a bench trial, which is when a judge decides if the defendant is guilty or not guilty.

During the three-day trial, the judge heard from law enforcement officers who worked the case and also forensics experts.

Meanwhile, the defense argued that there weren’t any witnesses in order to determine if Brand committed the crimes.

On Monday, it was believed that Brand would testify in the case, but that was not the case. It’s not clear exactly what happened because reporters were not inside the courtroom while the judge spoke with Brand.

The judge said that Brand’s sentencing will be held at a later date.

