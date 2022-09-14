Submit a Tip
Donald Trump to hold rally in Wilmington on Sept. 23

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Wilmington on Friday, Sept. 23.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Wilmington on Friday, Sept. 23.

“President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks in support of endorsed candidate and special guest Ted Budd, Republican Nominee for U.S. Senate from North Carolina, and the entire North Carolina Trump Ticket,” a news release states.

The event will be held at the Aero Center at the Wilmington International Airport located at 1830 Flightline Road.

List of events:

8 a.m. – Parking Lots, Vendor Row, and Registration Open

2 p.m. – Doors Open

4 p.m. – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

7 p.m. – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

General admission tickets can be found here.

