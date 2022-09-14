Dillon man faces charges for child sexual abuse materials, attempting to solicit a minor

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon man faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted for child sexual abuse and other charges.

Dharmeshkumar Hasmukhbhai Patel, 38, of Dillon, was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Marion County deputies for attempting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities said Patel solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and encouraged a person he believed to be a minor to engage in prostitution.

Patel was arrested Sept. 12 and has been charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison; one count of participation in prostitution of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 5 years imprisonment; and one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

