Deputies: Mother, 2 kids from Taylors missing after trip to Florida

Sandy Martinez (28) and her children Jonathan Martinez (13) and Ostin Galicia (11)
Sandy Martinez (28) and her children Jonathan Martinez (13) and Ostin Galicia (11)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information after a mother and her two children went missing.

Sandy Martinez, 28, and her children Jonathan Martinez, 13, and Ostin Galicia, 11, were last spoken to Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. during their trip back from Florida, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A relative told deputies that Sandy said she was about an hour away from her home in Taylors.

Deputies said the relative called to report them missing after the mother and her sons never returned home and have not been spoken to since.

Sandy was traveling in a 2018 silver Toyota Camry with Florida license plate NPI-U97.

2018 silver Toyota Camry with a Florida license plate: NPI-U97.
2018 silver Toyota Camry with a Florida license plate: NPI-U97.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-467-5300.

