Darlington Raceway to host 2 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - NASCAR will return to Darlington Raceway for a pair of Cup Series races next year in its 75th season.

The 2023 schedules for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series were all released Wednesday.

38 weekends of non-stop action.



All three circuits will be at Darlington from May 12-14 for NASCAR’s “Throwback Weekend.”

The Truck Series will kick things off on May 12, the Xfinity Series will race the following day and the Cup Series will round things out on May 14.

The Track Too Tough To Tame will host a second set of races on Labor Day weekend. The Xfinity Series will run on Sept. 2, with the Cup Series’ Southern 500 taking place on Sept. 3.

Like in 2022, the Southern 500 will also mark the start of the Cup Series Playoffs.

