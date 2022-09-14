Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Darlington Raceway to host 2 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - NASCAR will return to Darlington Raceway for a pair of Cup Series races next year in its 75th season.

RELATED | NASCAR’s All-Star Race coming to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023

The 2023 schedules for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series were all released Wednesday.

All three circuits will be at Darlington from May 12-14 for NASCAR’s “Throwback Weekend.”

The Truck Series will kick things off on May 12, the Xfinity Series will race the following day and the Cup Series will round things out on May 14.

The Track Too Tough To Tame will host a second set of races on Labor Day weekend. The Xfinity Series will run on Sept. 2, with the Cup Series’ Southern 500 taking place on Sept. 3.

Like in 2022, the Southern 500 will also mark the start of the Cup Series Playoffs.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Mullins, Ashley Cline
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
Waccatee Zoo
Documents: Infamous Myrtle Beach area roadside zoo closed, ‘secretly’ transferred animals
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Tropical Depression Seven is expected to become a storm later tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic
SurfWorks developers look ahead to present new plans for surf park
SurfWorks developers look to present new plans after securing millions for Myrtle Beach project

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes against the Cleveland Browns during the...
Panthers, Mayfield fall short against Browns in opener despite big fourth quarter
Arkansas defeats South Carolina 44-30.
Sanders helps No. 16 Arkansas rocket past South Carolina
Furman Paladins safety Hugh Ryan (6) tackles Clemson Tigers wide receiver Joseph Ngata in the...
Uiagalelei leads No. 5 Clemson to 35-12 victory over Furman
Coastal Carolina logo
INTs, late TD help Coastal Carolina pull away from Gardner-Webb, 31-27