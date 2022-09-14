Crews respond to small plane crash in Horry County

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a small plane crash in Horry County on Wednesday.

Officials said the crash happened in the area of McNeil Street, just outside Conway at around 12:20 p.m.

The Horry County Police Department also said those in the area may see additional personnel assisting at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

