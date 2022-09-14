Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Corrections officer arrested for having sex with inmates, sheriff says

Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.
Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.(Modoc County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTURAS, Calif. (Gray News) – Officials in California say a corrections officer has been terminated and arrested for having sexual relationships with inmates.

Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested on Sept. 10 and booked into the Modoc County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

California law prohibits correctional officers from engaging in sexual activity with inmates as inmates cannot consent to sex if confined in a detention facility.

Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy said in a statement that his office is taking the allegations very seriously. The investigation was completed by an outside agency.

Modoc County is located in the northeast corner of California, bordering Oregon and Nevada.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Mullins, Ashley Cline
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
Waccatee Zoo
Documents: Infamous Myrtle Beach area roadside zoo closed, ‘secretly’ transferred animals
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Report: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar
Tropical Depression Seven is expected to become a storm later tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach revitalizing Broadway Theatre
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach crews clear out debris after part of 2nd Avenue Pier falls into ocean
VIDEO: Hearing scheduled in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case
VIDEO: Hearing scheduled in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case
VIDEO: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar, reports says
VIDEO: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar, reports says
VIDEO: Single-engine plane crashes in Horry County woods, FAA says
VIDEO: Single-engine plane crashes in Horry County woods, FAA says