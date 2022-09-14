Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

The best way to put a crying baby to sleep, according to scientists

Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.
Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.(Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is the best way to get a baby to stop crying, according to science.

Hold the baby and walk around for five minutes. Then sit with the baby for five to eight minutes. Finally, put the baby in the crib.

According to a new study in the journal, Current Biology, that is the best way to get a baby to stop crying and sleep.

Researchers compared infant reactions to four scenarios to come up with the formula.

They say skipping the sitting part makes it harder for babies to sleep, and by extension, their parents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Mullins, Ashley Cline
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
Waccatee Zoo
Documents: Infamous Myrtle Beach area roadside zoo closed, ‘secretly’ transferred animals
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
SurfWorks developers look ahead to present new plans for surf park
SurfWorks developers look to present new plans after securing millions for Myrtle Beach project
Development of two new Horry County schools inches forward

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach revitalizing Broadway Theatre
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Izium on Wednesday. The city had recently been...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits recently retaken, devastated city
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Day 2 of jury deliberations at R. Kelly’s child porn trial
Queen Elizabeth II's children, King Charles III, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, stood vigil...
Crowds gather in London to see queen’s coffin procession