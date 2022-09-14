3 hurt, lanes blocked after Longs-area crash
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt after a crash in the Longs area early Wednesday.
Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 905 and Freemont Road at around 9:35 a.m.
The three people injured were also taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.
HCFR added that of lanes traffic are blocked as of around 10:15 a.m.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
