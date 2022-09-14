Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announces hearing scheduled Thursday in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case

Authorities arrested Jennifer Sahr, the woman who they say is 'Baby Boy Horry's' biological...
Authorities arrested Jennifer Sahr, the woman who they say is 'Baby Boy Horry's' biological mother.((Source: JRLDC/Horry County Police Department))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in the case of Baby Boy Horry.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced the hearing will be at 2 p.m. at the Horry County Courthouse.

No further details were given on what the hearing is for and what is expected to be discussed.

Back on Dec. 4, 2008, a newly-born baby boy, later known as “Baby Boy Horry,” was found off Highway 544 and Meadowbrook Drive.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Then on March 3, 2020, authorities arrested Jennifer Sahr in the case and charged her with homicide by child abuse.

A trial date was scheduled for Sahr on Oct. 10.

WMBF News will be at the hearing and will have the latest on what’s discussed in the courtroom.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Mullins, Ashley Cline
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
Waccatee Zoo
Documents: Infamous Myrtle Beach area roadside zoo closed, ‘secretly’ transferred animals
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Tropical Depression Seven is expected to become a storm later tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic
SurfWorks developers look ahead to present new plans for surf park
SurfWorks developers look to present new plans after securing millions for Myrtle Beach project

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach revitalizing Broadway Theatre
VIDEO: Federal judge finds man guilty of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County grandmother
VIDEO: Federal judge finds man guilty of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County grandmother
MGN
Man barricades himself inside home after Marion County deputies attempt to serve order
Christopher Scott
Horry County police searching for missing man