Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 killed in early-morning Florence shooting, police say

(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 6:45 a.m. officers from the Florence Police Department responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim. Officers located the victim in their vehicle, in the roadway.

The victim was transported to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

This incident is under investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information should contact LCpl. Chatlosh at (843) 665-3191 or Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Mullins, Ashley Cline
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
Waccatee Zoo
Documents: Infamous Myrtle Beach area roadside zoo closed, ‘secretly’ transferred animals
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
SurfWorks developers look ahead to present new plans for surf park
SurfWorks developers look to present new plans after securing millions for Myrtle Beach project
Development of two new Horry County schools inches forward

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Two women accused of stabbing man who they were both dating
Amber Mullins, Ashley Cline
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
Darlington Co. Sheriff’s Office creates task force to address crimes in Alphabet Hill community following recent shooting
Jacqueline Williams
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist requests jury trial