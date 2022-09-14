1 killed in early-morning Florence shooting, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 6:45 a.m. officers from the Florence Police Department responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim. Officers located the victim in their vehicle, in the roadway.

The victim was transported to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

This incident is under investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information should contact LCpl. Chatlosh at (843) 665-3191 or Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com

