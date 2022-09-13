Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist requests jury trial
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The woman charged in a crash that killed a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist is requesting a jury trial according to online records.
Jacqueline Williams, 71, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide after driving through a barricaded crash scene striking and killing Florence County paramedic, Sara Weaver and Motorcyclist, Cedric Gregg.
Her legal team has filed a motion to preserve and produce all evidence along with the request for a jury trial.
