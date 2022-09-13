Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist requests jury trial

Jacqueline Williams
Jacqueline Williams(FCDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The woman charged in a crash that killed a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist is requesting a jury trial according to online records.

Jacqueline Williams, 71, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide after driving through a barricaded crash scene striking and killing Florence County paramedic, Sara Weaver and Motorcyclist, Cedric Gregg.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond

GRAPHIC: Florence County Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video from crash that killed paramedic, biker

Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene

Her legal team has filed a motion to preserve and produce all evidence along with the request for a jury trial.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Ring Doorbell footage shows Sessions ringing a stranger's doorbell. His goal was to return a...
Ring doorbell footage captures good Samaritan returning lost wallet to Forestbrook nurse
SurfWorks developers look ahead to present new plans for surf park
SurfWorks developers look to present new plans after securing millions for Myrtle Beach project
Development of two new Horry County schools inches forward
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

Amber Mullins, Ashley Cline
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
Semori McKnight
Suspect charged in 2020 Timmonsville murder released on bond
.
VIDEO: Dominique Brand Trial - Day 3
Dominique Brand
Judge to deliver verdict Wednesday in kidnapping, murder case of 80-year-old Horry County grandmother