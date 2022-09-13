Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating

Amber Mullins, Ashley Cline
Amber Mullins, Ashley Cline(Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are accused of stabbing a man after learning he was romantically involved with both of them.

According to arrest warrants, on Thursday Amber Nicole Mullins, 22, of Myrtle Beach, confronted her live-in boyfriend, who was not identified, about cheating on her with 27-year-old Ashley Cline.

Mullins, Cline and the victim were arguing in a bedroom when Mullins said “something along the lines of, ‘Hold on, ****, I’ve got something for you,’” before getting a knife from the kitchen, the arrest warrants state.

According to the report, Mullins returned to the bedroom where Cline held the victim down while Mullins stabbed him in the leg and neck.

Mullins is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a dangerous crime. She is being held in jail under no bond.

According to the public index, Mullins was already out on home detention on a $65,000 bond after being arrested by Horry County police in June on two counts of attempted murder. Arrest warrants in the June case show that Mullins is accused of shooting at two people from her car in the area of Waccamaw Boulevard.

Cline was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. According to the public index she is out of jail on a $7,500 personal recognizance bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Ring Doorbell footage shows Sessions ringing a stranger's doorbell. His goal was to return a...
Ring doorbell footage captures good Samaritan returning lost wallet to Forestbrook nurse
SurfWorks developers look ahead to present new plans for surf park
SurfWorks developers look to present new plans after securing millions for Myrtle Beach project
Development of two new Horry County schools inches forward
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

Semori McKnight
Suspect charged in 2020 Timmonsville murder released on bond
.
VIDEO: Dominique Brand Trial - Day 3
Dominique Brand
Judge to deliver verdict Wednesday in kidnapping, murder case of 80-year-old Horry County grandmother
Scott Crocker
Wilmington man pleads guilty to drug charges days before trial, sentenced to 10 years