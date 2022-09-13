Submit a Tip
Taco Bell made a musical to celebrate the return of the Mexican Pizza

The fan-favorite Mexican Pizza will make a historic return to Taco Bell this week. From...
The fan-favorite Mexican Pizza will make a historic return to Taco Bell this week. From performances to petitions, Taco Bell taps into fans’ pent-up excitement to celebrate the return of the beloved item, but saucy fan pleas alone aren’t all it took to get the Mexican Pizza back to menus.(PRNewswire)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(NBC/WMBF) - A TikTok musical about Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza will premiere in just a couple of days.

Yes, really.

And Dolly Parton is starring in it.

The country music icon shared the news about her leading role in “Mexican Pizza: The Musical” on social media back in May before the re-release of the infamous menu item was delayed.

“I’m making #MexicanPizzaTheMusical with @TacoBell,” Parton wrote in an Instagram post, which contained a photo of the screenplay.

Taco Bell Mexican Pizza: The Musical
Taco Bell Mexican Pizza: The Musical(Taco Bell)

The satirical musical is “based on the true story of the Internet losing its mind” after the fast-food chain removed the product from its menu in late 2020, according to the screenplay shared on Parton’s Instagram post.

It is inspired by TikTok star Victor Kunda’s viral video in March parodying what a dress rehearsal of the musical would look like, based on singer Doja Cat’s catchy jingle shared on the social media app that same month.

Parton, who has been vocal about her love of Taco Bell, is also a fan of the Mexican pizza. In January, she said in an interview that she thinks it should be brought back to menus.

RELATED | Dolly Parton wants Taco Bell to bring back the Mexican Pizza

“They used to make a little ... Mexican Pizza,” Parton said of Taco Bell, “which is also good. I love that.”

Taco Bell’s musical is written by Hannah Friedman with music by Grammy award-winning songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear.

Taco Bell’s musical will be released at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 15. You can watch it by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

