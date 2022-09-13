Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

A sweet treat is waiting for you at Stella’s Homemade Ice Cream

By TJ Ross
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer may be over, but it’s always a perfect time for ice cream.

Stella’s homemade Ice Cream is striving to make the best, quality ice cream, as well as building community.

They’re dedicated to excellent tasting HOMEMADE ice cream while bringing you superior customer service with speed in a friendly, joyful, and soothing atmosphere.

Our Halley Murrow went to sample some of their sweet treats just in time for fall.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Ring Doorbell footage shows Sessions ringing a stranger's doorbell. His goal was to return a...
Ring doorbell footage captures good Samaritan returning lost wallet to Carolina Forest nurse
Power pole generic
Power restored after vehicle-utility pole accident knocks out power for hundreds of Santee Cooper customers
Serious injuries reported in Florence crash involving train
4 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle collides with stopped train in downtown Florence
Development of two new Horry County schools inches forward

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Stella's Ice Cream Pt 5
.
Grand Strand Today - Seaside Furniture Gallery & Accents Home Show
.
Grand Strand Today - Stella's Ice Cream Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Stella's Ice Cream Pt 3