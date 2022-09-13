Submit a Tip
Suspect charged in 2020 Timmonsville murder released on bond

Semori McKnight
Semori McKnight(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man charged in a 2020 Pee Dee murder was released on bond Monday.

Investigators identified 26-year-old Semori McKnight as the suspect in Shawn Gibson’s death in March 2020.

In mid-June, McKnight was apprehended after being listed as wanted and considered armed and dangerous.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Gibson’s body was discovered in the area of East Byrd Street by a pedestrian at the time of his death.

No cause of death has been publicly released in the case.

McKnight was released on a $125,000 surety bond.

