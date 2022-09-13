SurfWorks developers look to present new plans after securing millions for Myrtle Beach project

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Millions of dollars have been secured by a company set to bring a new state-of-the-art attraction to the Grand Strand.

Leaders with SurfWorks said progress is happening on a project after a few years of planning.

That project could break ground right behind Myrtle Beach’s Sports Complex for a state-of-the-art surf park and amphitheater.

For over three years, SurfWorks has been a dream for many, and now that dream is closer to becoming a reality.

At the end of 2021, the appearance board reviewed SurfWorks plans and members were impressed by both landscaping and designs, to move forward with those plans SurfWorks needed more funding.

Originally, SurfWorks developers wanted to lease the property for the proposed surf park from the city.

As of now, developers and investors are ready to discuss purchasing the 21.6 acres needed for the surf park for $6.5 million.

“Their vision for the city aligned perfectly with the City of Myrtle Beach’s and we’ve been working with the city to get that land purchased,” said Phil Dixon Jr, the Chief Development Officer for American Surf Parks, LLC. “Once we close on the land purchase assuming we get through the city council vote, we’re ready to break ground.”

The venue would include two main buildings with a surf school, restaurant, brewery, surf shop and offices.

The project would also feature a wave machine, pools, playgrounds and other concessions.

City leaders said this project could be an opportunity to bring locals and tourists to a potential new addition to Myrtle Bach.

“So should this move forward, we all know that Myrtle Beach is a real tourism-driven market,” said Gregg Smith, a Myrtle Beach Councilman. “This just offers a new opportunity to bring people here, something that residents and tourists can enjoy. It’s going to be a huge project, so it’s really going to be a great opportunity for the city.”

If all goes well, developers agree that this new venture would add to the future the Grand Strand has to offer.

“It’s amazing!” said Dixon. “It’s amazing for our group that’s worked so hard on the project, but we’re still on track to be the first wave garden surf park in the United States. I think that’s a big win for the city of Myrtle Beach, a big win for us, and it’s going to make Myrtle Beach one of the premier surf destinations, not just in South Carolina but the entire country.”

Dixon said the new proposed completion date for the project is summer 2024.

Other council members will have the opportunity to vote on the plans at their next city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 9 a.m..

