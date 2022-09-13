Submit a Tip
Sen. Graham to introduce federal legislation to restrict abortions

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senator Lindsey Graham is set to introduce the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.

The announcement is scheduled for 12 p.m. Tuesday.

