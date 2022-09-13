Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SCHP: Lanes closed on Hwy 52 after crash with injuries

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.(Source: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries on Highway 52 in Scranton.

Several lanes are closed and motorists should avoid the area of Hwy. 52 and East Lee Flowers Road for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

No further information is currently available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Ring Doorbell footage shows Sessions ringing a stranger's doorbell. His goal was to return a...
Ring doorbell footage captures good Samaritan returning lost wallet to Carolina Forest nurse
Power pole generic
Power restored after vehicle-utility pole accident knocks out power for hundreds of Santee Cooper customers
Serious injuries reported in Florence crash involving train
4 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle collides with stopped train in downtown Florence
Development of two new Horry County schools inches forward

Latest News

3 injured, lanes closed in 3-car crash in Carolina Forest
3 injured, lanes closed in 3-car crash in Carolina Forest
1 ‘seriously’ injured, power lines down and lanes closed after single-car crash in Longs
Longs man killed in single-car crash that downed power lines
1 ‘seriously’ injured, power lines down and lanes closed after single-car crash in Longs
1 killed in single-car crash in Longs that downed power lines
.
VIDEO: 19-year-old killed in fiery Longs crash remembered for positive impact on loved ones