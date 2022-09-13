Myrtle Beach Police Department working to fill position vacancies

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement officers are in high demand in Myrtle Beach.

Five months ago, the department needed nearly 50 positions filled and that number has not changed.

In efforts to fill the vacancies, the Myrtle Beach Police Department recently swore in two officers.

Both officers are already certified because they previously worked at other departments.

MCpl. Tom Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department shared that a recent pay increase for officers has increased the number of applications for certified officers - both in state and out of state.

As of now, the department has sent out 40 conditional offers. Those applicants will all have to go through background checks and training over the next few weeks.

Throughout the summer, Vest said his team has had to pick up the extra workload to help keep visitors and residents safe, but the department is ready to have some extra hands.

“We’re lucky to have the team we got because they’re willing to work extra hours and extra days to make sure nobody here has to lose any quality of service,” he said. “The more officers we can bring in the more we can stagger the workload across a greater number of officers. "

Other departments with vacancies include the communications team, detention team, and support services team.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.