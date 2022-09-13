FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development to watch this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two chances of development to watch in the Atlantic this week.

Central Tropical Atlantic

Satellite data indicate that showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands have increased and become better organized since yesterday afternoon. Further development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form over the next several days while it generally moves westward to west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Leeward Islands on Friday. The chance of development is at 30% over the next two days and 40% over the next five days.

Two areas to watch in the Atlantic. (WMBF)

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Showers and thunderstorms have changed little overnight in association with a tropical wave approaching the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable, and any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic through the end of the week. The chance of development is at 0% for the next two days and 20% for the next five days.

Neither of these two systems pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time.

