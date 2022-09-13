Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development to watch this week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two chances of development to watch in the Atlantic this week.

Central Tropical Atlantic

Satellite data indicate that showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands have increased and become better organized since yesterday afternoon. Further development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form over the next several days while it generally moves westward to west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Leeward Islands on Friday. The chance of development is at 30% over the next two days and 40% over the next five days.

Two areas to watch in the Atlantic.
Two areas to watch in the Atlantic.(WMBF)

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Showers and thunderstorms have changed little overnight in association with a tropical wave approaching the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable, and any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic through the end of the week. The chance of development is at 0% for the next two days and 20% for the next five days.

Neither of these two systems pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Ring Doorbell footage shows Sessions ringing a stranger's doorbell. His goal was to return a...
Ring doorbell footage captures good Samaritan returning lost wallet to Carolina Forest nurse
Power pole generic
Power restored after vehicle-utility pole accident knocks out power for hundreds of Santee Cooper customers
Serious injuries reported in Florence crash involving train
4 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle collides with stopped train in downtown Florence
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says

Latest News

Ready for a break? Lower humidity arrives for the middle of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Stray shower today, drop in humidity arrives tomorrow
Another round of showers and storms is likely this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms this afternoon, rain chances drop tomorrow
FIRST ALERT: Another chance for scattered storms Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances dropping this week