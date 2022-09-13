FIRST ALERT: Stray shower today, drop in humidity arrives tomorrow
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One more muggy morning before a change in our weather pattern arrives for the rest of the week.
TODAY
We’re waking up to a mix of clouds today with thunderstorms out over the Atlantic. Thankfully, we’re dry for those headed out to work or getting the kids ready for school.
As we head throughout the day, the cold front will be moving across the area, bringing just a slight rain chance at 20%. The best chance for a shower will be along the Grand Strand today as highs climb into the mid 80s.
REST OF THE WEEK
A noticeable drop in humidity arrives for the rest of the week resulting in a pleasant and comfortable forecast as well as a rain-free forecast. Daytime temperatures will drop into the lower 80s with overnight temperatures providing a hint of fall with readings in the middle and upper 60s. The forecast looks to remain dry all the way through the upcoming weekend. Make plans to get outside and enjoy this forecast.
